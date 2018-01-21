Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh (second right) leave after attending a church service at St Lawrence Church, Castle Rising, Norfolk. 1 comment Princess Beatrice (left), Princess Eugenie and their father the Duke of York, following the service at St Lawrence Church, Castle Rising, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA) The Duke of Edinburgh after attending the service (Joe Giddens/PA) The Queen was all smiles despite the downpour (Joe Giddens/PA) The Queen and family leave the church (Joe Giddens/PA) 1 comment
