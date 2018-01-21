Police have seized £20,000 worth of class A drugs following the search of a property in west Belfast.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the property in the McDonnell Street area on suspicion of a number of drugs and money laundering offences.

The PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit, assisted by Tactical Support Group officers, carried out a planned search of the property on Sunday morning.

Detective Inspector Pete Mullan said: “We will continue to proactively tackle the issue of illegal drugs.”

He added: “We want to ensure that we are doing everything possible to prevent the supply of drugs and arrest those involved while at the same time making people aware of the real danger posed to their health and their lives if they take illegal or controlled drugs.”