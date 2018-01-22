The gap between the number of women and men paid over £100,000 has widened by almost a quarter over the past five years, according to a new study.

More than 625,000 men receive at least a six-figure salary compared with 155,000 women, research by law firm Wilsons found.

The gap has increased by 23% over five years, partly explained by mothers taking career breaks to have children, said the report.

Increased financial incentives for splitting parental leave equally between mothers and fathers could help close the gender pay “gulf”, it was argued.

Stephen Oxley of Wilsons, said: “In order to achieve a level playing field, more needs to be done to ensure new mothers don’t fall behind on the career ladder as a consequence of taking maternity leave.

“The widening gender pay gap raises concerns for businesses, which could miss out from a lack of talented women in their top tiers of management.

“Businesses are going to come under increasing pressure to address gender pay gaps amongst their workforces.

“If every company in the UK became more willing to implement flexible working and a better division of properly paid parental leave between men and women, it could help considerably to even the playing field.”