Police are urging motorists to travel with caution as conditions may be hazardous on the morning commute.

It is expected to be cold overnight into Monday with temperatures struggling to stay above zero.

With rain falling in some parts of the country they warned there may be slush, surface water and ice on the roads in some areas.

Police Scotland said that its travel advice remains at stage two “Travel with caution” particularly as the country enters the Monday morning commute.

In preparation for tomorrow's Monday morning commute, our travel advice remains at Stage 2 but please be aware that conditions may still be hazardous and you should travel with caution — Police Scotland (@policescotland) January 21, 2018

Stage 2 travel means that road conditions may be hazardous and that people should travel with caution.

Police said: “Please make sure that your vehicle is free of snow and ice, and that you have appropriate supplies with you should the weather take a turn for the worse.

“If using public transport, please check with the provider before you leave to see if there is any disruption to services.”

The morning rush hour is looking milder than of late and dry for many, but in the southwest it'll be a wet start and there'll be some showers in the north pic.twitter.com/pz7w2fT2ET — Met Office (@metoffice) January 21, 2018

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) urged people to be aware of the consequences of snow melt, tweeting: “A thaw overnight and into tomorrow may result in localised surface water flooding impacts across many areas of Scotland, including difficult driving conditions.”

Many parts of Scotland were hit by snow on Sunday however rain and milder temperatures are forecast over the next couple of days.