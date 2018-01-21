A shocked mother told neighbours her “little girl” had been stabbed as they tried to comfort her after the youngster was allegedly fatally attacked by her father.

Mylee Billingham was named by police on Sunday as the schoolgirl who died in hospital after being found critically wounded in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Saturday night.

A 54-year-old man, reported to be Mylee’s father Bill Billingham, was found with stab injuries at the bungalow in Valley View after what West Midlands Police said was a “domestic incident”.

The force said a man was arrested and was fighting for his life in hospital.

Forensic teams have started to examine the Brownhills bungalow where an eight-year-old was found stabbed. pic.twitter.com/0IW7VFxWdl — Matthew Cooper (@MatthewCooperPA) January 21, 2018

Billingham is reported to have posted a photo of his daughter on Facebook at around 8.15pm on Sunday evening.

In it she can be seen tucked up in bed with two plates of pizza.

Neighbour Graham Greatrex, 74, told how emergency services rushed to the quiet street at 9.15pm.

Mr Greatrex, who lives a few doors from the crime scene, told the Press Association that as he helped the mother she said a man had “stabbed my little girl”.

He added: “She was in shock and she couldn’t say anything else.”

On Sunday the home was being searched by forensics experts in the cordoned-off, one-storey dwelling, which is believed to belong to the local authority.

It was one of a row of terraced bungalows in the street.

A police forensics officer works outside a property in Brownhills, near Walsall, where a child was discovered seriously wounded on Saturday night and died a short time later in hospital

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why – but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

Mr Greatrex said a man had lived there for the past six months after the previous occupier, a woman, had died.

But he said he did not know the current occupant.

He added: “It was a bit of a shock. You can’t imagine it happening on our doorstep, especially when it’s a little girl.”

Other neighbours said they were also stunned at news that a child had died.

Police at the property in Brownhills, near Walsall (Matthew Cooper/PA)

Bob Weir lives two doors away from the bungalow where the stabbing happened.

Mr Weir, 72, added that a middle-aged man apparently lived alone at the property that was sealed off by police.

The pensioner told reporters: “I didn’t hear until this morning what it was and I was absolutely shocked – I didn’t know the bloke who lived there and he hadn’t lived there long, maybe six months, if that.

“There were police cars both sides of the road, ambulances… all sorts.

“I didn’t know there were any kids in there. I thought he just lived on his own. I never saw a girl or a woman there.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I only knew the guy to say hello to and I think he was married and was living there on his own.

“I didn’t hear anything before the police got here.

“It’s really sad. This is not the sort of area where you hear of anybody being stabbed.”