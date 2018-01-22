Embattled Ukip leader Henry Bolton has resisted calls to quit, insisting that he was focusing on the fight for Brexit.

Despite a vote of no confidence in his leadership by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) and the resignation of a series of key figures, Mr Bolton insisted he would fight on.

Mr Bolton hit out at the NEC which needs “significant and urgent reform” and the “factional in-fighting” within the party.

Speaking to reporters outside a Folkestone hotel, he said: “I respect the next steps in the constitutional process and will therefore not be resigning as Party leader.

“I repeat I shall not be resigning as Party leader.”

UKIP leader Henry Bolton is resisting calls to resign (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The resignations came after the NEC backed a motion of no confidence in Mr Bolton on Sunday following the disclosure his girlfriend had sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.

Mr Bolton has faced a stream of calls to resign since the highly offensive messages sent by Jo Marney, 25, were published by the Mail on Sunday.