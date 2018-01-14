Beauty blogger Amena Khan has pulled out of a L’Oreal campaign.

Her appearance in the brand’s latest advertisement for its Elvive haircare line was said to challenge traditional hair advertising as she is wearing a hijab.

The model has announced that she is stepping down from the campaign “because the current conversations surrounding it detract from the positive and inclusive sentiment that it set out to deliver”.

A post shared by Amena (@amenaofficial) on Jan 22, 2018 at 4:24am PST

Khan also apologised for tweets she posted in 2014.

In a post on Instagram, Khan, who lives with her husband and children in Leicester, said: “I deeply regret the content of the tweets I made in 2014, and sincerely apologise for the upset and and hurt that they have caused.

“Championing diversity is one of my passions, I don’t discriminate against anyone.

“I have chosen to delete them as they do not represent the message of harmony that I stand for.

“I recently took part in a campaign, which excited me because it celebrated inclusivity.

“With deep regret, I’ve decided to step down from this campaign because the current conversations surrounding it detract from the positive and inclusive sentiment that it set out to deliver.”

A L’Oreal Paris UK spokesman said: “We have recently been made aware of a series of tweets posted in 2014 by Amena Kahn, who was featured in a UK advertising campaign.

“We appreciate that Amena has since apologised for the content of these tweets and the offence they have caused.

“L’Oreal Paris is committed to tolerance and respect towards all people. We agree with her decision to step down from the campaign.”