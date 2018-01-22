So Princess Eugenie is getting married?

Here’s nine facts about the forthcoming royal wedding:

1. It will all look very familiar

Prince Harry’s getting married in St George’s Chapel in May, with the Queen’s granddaughter Eugenie choosing the same venue for her autumn wedding to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank.

The wedding will take place in the Autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3oL6F6hoYG — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 22, 2018

But whereas Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials will be televised and attract thousands of media and well-wishers to Windsor, Eugenie’s should be more low key.

2. The date has yet to be set

Eugenie’s father the Duke of York gave some insight into the difficult logistics of planning a royal wedding.

“We can’t fix a date yet, we’ve got to look at everyone’s diaries. It’s a bit more complicated than that,” Andrew revealed.

The Duke of York says there is more planning to do before a wedding date is set (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

3. There might be lots of tequila at the reception

Eugenie’s fiance Jack Brooksbank is the UK brand ambassador for Casamigos Tequila.

The ultra premium award-winning spirit was co-founded by actor George Clooney.

4. Harry’s ex will be on the guest list

Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas is likely to be among the guests.

The prince will be expected to be there too – with new wife Meghan Markle.

Eugenie is close friends with Cressida, and originally introduced her to Harry.

Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend Cressida Bonas, who is friends with Eugenie (Ian West/PA)

The Princess is also friends with Ellie Goulding, Sir Richard Branson’s daughter Holly, model Cara Delevingne, and presenter Natalie Pinkham.

Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice is the favourite to be one of the bridesmaids or even the maid of honour.

5. We’ll get to see Fergie with the Duke of Edinburgh

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah, Duchess of York paved the way for her exit from the royals in 1992 after the paparazzi snapped her topless having her toes sucked by her financial advisor.

Sarah – whose maiden name was Ferguson – was staying at Balmoral when the images were published, and the Windsors came across them in the morning newspapers at the breakfast table.

Sarah Ferguson on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1986 (PA)

Her relationship with her in-laws, particularly the Duke of Edinburgh, was left in tatters.

In recent years, the Duchess has been to Balmoral for short breaks with the Queen, Andrew, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – but is only thought to have stayed when Philip was away.

She was not invited to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding.

Sarah, who also wed at Westminster Abbey, later admitted: “It was so difficult. Because I wanted to be there with my girls … and to be getting them dressed and to go as a family.

“And it was also hard because the last bride up that aisle was me.”

6. Expect more sentimental tweets from the Duchess

The Duchess has exuberantly welcomed the news of her daughter’s engagement.

In a series of tweets, she branded the news “Total joy!!”, adding: “We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend”.

She said: “Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony.”

7. The cost

The taxpayer will foot the bill for police presence at Eugenie’s wedding, just like Harry’s.

With the Queen and other senior royals attending the big day, security will be tight as the monarch and her family gather for the celebration.

8. Eugenie can still stay a Princess

Eugenie – currently eighth in line to the throne – can stay a Princess and retain her HRH title after her wedding when she marries plain Mr Brooksbank.

She would become “HRH The Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank”.

She could, however, choose to relinquish her royal style and title on marriage, but this is thought unlikely.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement (Jonathan Brady/PA)

9. But will Jack become an Earl?

The Queen could even offer Mr Brooksbank an Earldom ahead of his wedding day, which would mean Eugenie would become a Countess.

In 2016, Andrew said there was “no truth” in rumours of a rift between him and the Prince of Wales over his daughters’ participation as members of the royal family, and insisted he had not asked for any future son-in-laws to be made Earls.