The father of a brain-damaged boy at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment dispute made a racism allegation when talking to a doctor, a judge has been told.

A specialist caring for Isaiah Haastrup told Mr Justice MacDonald that Lanre Haastrup made an “allegation of racism” during a meeting.

Specialists at King’s College Hospital say giving further intensive care treatment to Isaiah is “futile, burdensome and not in his best interests”.

Isaiah’s mother, Takesha Thomas, and father want treatment to continue.

Mr Justice MacDonald is analysing evidence in a trial at the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The doctor mentioned the allegation when being asked questions by Mr Haastrup on Monday.

Mr Haastrup said another specialist had told him that “we are loathed at the hospital” – an allegation which was denied.

He told the judge: “We are here because of personal issues.”

Mr Haastrup also said hospital bosses had accepted that they “let Isaiah down” at birth.