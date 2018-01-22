A man has been charged with murder following the death of woman who police believe was hit by a car.
The victim has been formally identified as 34-year-old Laura Biss, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Her body was found on Burnham Road in Highbridge, Somerset in the early hours of Saturday.
Christopher Harris, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder as well as death by dangerous driving, police said.
The 35-year-old is in custody and is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.
