Rail workers are still in a state of “chaos” over the collapse of construction giant Carillion, with most unhappy with the way the Government has handled the crisis, a study shows.

Research by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union found that few of the affected rail employees had been contacted by the liquidator.

A survey of hundreds of RMT members at the end of last week also revealed that most were not satisfied with information they had been given by Carillion and only one in 20 thought the Government had handled the situation well.

Comments from Carillion workers included:

– “They have told us to keep working till the end of January but not to look for other positions because they might be all right, and might need us for three months. Apart from that the media knows more than us, the media knew we were liquidated before us, the media knew the fuel cards were cancelled before us.”

– “I live hand to mouth and have three children, a wife and a mortgage. If my future isn’t decided soon I could end up on the streets. I work hard and haven’t taken a single day’s sick pay in the four years at Carillion. The current situation is making me feel stressed and ill.”

– “What is the plan going forward? The silence is deafening.”

Mick Cash has condemned the ‘chaos’ sparked by the collapse of Carillion (Nick Ansell/PA)

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “The survey of our members shows that the collapse of privateers Carillion, and the ensuing chaos for the workforce, is further proof that the essential services that the company was responsible for should be in public hands.

“Our members and all Carillion workers need immediate guarantees from the Government that their employment is ongoing and secure.”

Carillion employees working on Network Rail projects have been told their wages are guaranteed to mid-April, while those on the HS2 rail project and Smart Motorways scheme in England have been offered the chance to join Kier or Eiffage.