Warnings over defence, a surprise intervention by Boris Johnson on the issue of NHS funding and childhood obesity are among the lead stories on Tuesday.

The Guardian has spoken to the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, who has said it is a matter of time before a crippling cyber attack on the UK.

The Guardian front page, 23 January 2018: Destructive attack on UK a matter of ‘when, not if’, warns cyber chief pic.twitter.com/zC60szkSVI — The Guardian (@guardian) January 22, 2018

Meanwhile the Daily Mail reports on a warning by the head of the Army over the risks posed to Britain by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is going to appeal for a £5 billion injection of cash into the NHS at a meeting of the Cabinet today, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson demands £5bn extra for NHS #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/IRceXJjpNH — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 22, 2018

Meanwhile four in five obese school pupils are doomed to remain overweight for life, suffering ill health and early death, according to a new report that leads the Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Children obese at 11 doomed to early death' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/KYgRk5YsNc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 22, 2018

And the Daily Express leads with a warning by a group of experts that millions of healthy Britons could be taking statins needlessly amid reports of negative side-effects.

The Financial Times reports on the end of the US government shutdown.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for January 23https://t.co/zeeEoHqzuI pic.twitter.com/ClvxG6eQd4 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 22, 2018

The Metro reports on the trial of a man accused of deliberately driving a van at Muslim worshippers in Finsbury Park, north London, in June.

The Sun reports that “black cab rapist” John Worboys has been transferred to Belmarsh prison in London ahead of his controversial release.

Tomorrow's front page: Victims rage as black cab rapist John Worboys is moved back to London https://t.co/jYaTO6z46V pic.twitter.com/1jWifTM2as — The Sun (@TheSun) January 22, 2018

The Daily Mirror reports on the continued use of mobile phones by drivers while behind the wheel despite warnings and increased penalties.