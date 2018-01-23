First lady Melania Trump will not accompany US President Donald Trump to a global summit in Davos this week.

Spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Tuesday that, due to “scheduling and logistical issues”, Mrs Trump will not attend.

The White House had previously said she would accompany the president on the trip to the annual summit in a Swiss Alpine resort.

A government shutdown had threatened to upend the trip, but it is back on with the government reopening.

A Cabinet delegation was expected to leave on Tuesday and the president later in the week. The president is set to address the gathering on Friday.