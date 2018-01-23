Twitter’s chief operating officer Anthony Noto is leaving the social media giant to take on a new role with another company.

Mr Noto joined Twitter in July 2014 after a stint at Goldman Sachs. He has also served as chief financial officer at Twitter.

Mr Noto is considered a key part of the company’s leadership team. Shares of Twitter slid more than 3% before the Wall Street opening bell on Tuesday.

I’m really sad to see @anthonynoto leave us, but I’m happy for him and really proud of everything he’s accomplished at Twitter. He’s been a friend, partner, and mentor to me for years. He always has my support and gratitude. Thank you Anthony! We love you. https://t.co/wdI0rJqIck — jack (@jack) January 23, 2018

The San Francisco company said other Twitter executives will take over Mr Noto’s duties overseeing business operations and advertising sales.

Mr Noto is joining Social Finance Inc, an online lender, as chief executive and a director.

