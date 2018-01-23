The family of a talented artist who died after being struck by a car have paid tribute to a “beautiful daughter, a fantastic mother and a great sister”.

Laura Biss, 34, was found on Burnham Road in Highbridge, Somerset in the early hours of Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the initial findings of a post-mortem examination suggested she died as a result of a head injury.

Ms Biss’s family said: “Laura was a beautiful daughter, a fantastic mother and a great sister.

“She was sensitive, caring and compassionate and would think nothing of going out of her way to help others.

“She had a great sense of humour which made her very popular. She touched so many people’s lives in a positive way.

“She was also a talented artist, who had a great future ahead of her.

“Words cannot express what her loss means to all her family and friends – we are heartbroken and totally devastated.”

Ms Biss’s family released a statement after Christopher Harris, 35, faced Taunton Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder.

Harris also faces a charge of causing the death of Ms Biss by dangerous driving by driving a Vauxhall Combo van.

During the brief hearing Harris spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, his British nationality and that he was of no fixed address.

The court heard that both offences were so serious they could only be tried before a judge and jury, and Harris will appear before Exeter Crown Court on January 25.