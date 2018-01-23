A body found in a river in West Yorkshire has been formally identified as that of an 11-year-old schoolgirl.

Ursula Keogh was found dead in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax on Monday, police said.

She had last been seen that afternoon dressed in her school uniform.

Update: Ursula Keogh Formally Identified by Police – Tuesday 23 January, 2018 Following the discovery of a body in the River Calder at Paris Gates in Halifax yesterday (22 January) police can confirm that 11-year-old Ursula Keogh was found deceased. P… https://t.co/x2qOVEbIbW — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) January 23, 2018

In a statement West Yorkshire police said they are “working to establish the full circumstances and will prepare a file for the coroner”.

The force added: “Her family are being supported by specialist officers and have requested for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Police earlier said it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.