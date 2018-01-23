Two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in south-west Kentucky, the state’s governor said.

Matt Bevin added that of the 19 injured, 14 have suffered gunshot wounds.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS…Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded…Much yet unknown…Please do not speculate or spread hearsay…Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us… — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

He also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Emergency crews respond after the fatal school shooting (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)

He said one girl died at the scene while a boy died at a hospital.