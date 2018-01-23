Fresh weather warnings have been issued with heavy rain and high winds expected across Scotland.

Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings have been issued for high winds in the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde, Tayside and the Highlands between 1am and 2pm on Wednesday with gusts expected to reach 70mph in places.

Heavy rain is also expected from the early hours of Wednesday and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts in areas where thawing snow has already led to problems with lying water.

Heavy #rain and squally winds are expected through the morning rush hour, take care and stay #weatherware #StormGeorgina pic.twitter.com/RKBVBt6Sh0 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2018

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf warned travel could be disrupted and sailings of some Western Isles ferries have already been cancelled.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “It will be increasingly unsettled overnight with bouts of heavy rain and increasingly strong winds pushing in.

“Once the wettest weather moves in that will be when the winds really pick up.

⚠️ @metoffice have issues a YELLOW warning for WIND 💨 Tomorrow from 1am – 2pm affecting Highlands, Eilean Siar, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Perth and Kinross and Argyll and Bute. More info: https://t.co/beK6e4fscv#DriveSafe❤️ pic.twitter.com/oDfW8tFk3n — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 23, 2018

“Blustery showers will push through western Scotland and affect northern Scotland later in the day with 60 to 70mph in exposed locations.

“There will be some sunshine away from the showers but it’s going to be a very blustery start to Wednesday.”