Wetherspoon customers were left disappointed when the chain appeared to pull steak from its menu on steak night.

A notice, posted on Twitter by a customer, attributed the absence of steak to a “supplier failure”.

It said the Aberdeen Angus rump steak, Sirloin steak and gammon would be unavailable, with chicken replacing steak in the mixed grill.

@Wetherspoon__UK No steak on ‘steak night’ at the Old Manor in Bracknell. What exactly is a ‘supplier failure’? And the Doom Bar is ‘off’. pic.twitter.com/tWsfcGAjpR — Ian Heath (@IanHeath3) January 23, 2018

It added that alternatives in the steak club menu included pork ribs and quinoa salad with halloumi.

The Sun reported that meat supplier Russell Hume said the recall was a “precautionary measure” due to mislabelling.

The newspaper reported the supplier as having said: “We have no reason to believe the product is unsafe to eat.”

Went to wetherspoons for steak club…. they had no steaks 😫😂 — Ellie Young (@ellieyoung1993) January 23, 2018

Former Big Brother contestant Ellie Young tweeted sad and tearful emojis after saying she went to a Wetherspoon for the steak club only to discover they had no steaks.

Ian Heath tweeted: “No steak on ‘steak night’ at the Old Manor in Bracknell. What exactly is a ‘supplier failure’?”

Wetherspoon apologised to customers “for the inconvenience”.

Spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We have had a supply issue with our pubs.

“Currently rump steak, sirloin steak and gammon steak are not available, but we hope to resolve this soon.”

On its website Wetherspoon describes its steaks as being matured for 35 days.

Explaining its Tuesday steak club special offer it says: “The beef for our steaks is supplied directly through farm-assured schemes, meaning that cuts have full traceability and that exacting welfare standards have been met. We’re proud to carry the Quality Standard Mark, a symbol of our farmers’ adherence to standards higher than those required by law.”