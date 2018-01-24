Glamorous TV stars, lazy lifestyles and a furore over steak lead the papers on Wednesday.

Pictures of Holly Willoughby, Suranne Jones and Ant and Dec adorn the front pages of several papers after a host of celebrities gathered for the National Television Awards.

Ant and Dec were the big winners of the night, with the Daily Mirror leading on Ant’s speech in which he thanked his “best mate” for helping him through a “tough 12 months”.

Thousands of Wetherspoon customers stunned after steak is suddenly pulled from all 900 pubs

The Sun is one of a number of papers leading on the news that police are investigating a fresh allegation of historical sexual assault understood to have been made against black cab rapist John Worboys.

It also reports a probe is to be launched into prescription drug addiction and claims “thousands” of Wetherspoon customers were left disappointed when the chain appeared to pull a food staple from its menu on steak night.

Sticking with health, the Daily Mail reports on a warning from scientists that herbal remedies could be interacting with prescription medicines and leading to potentially dangerous side-effects.

Arthritis: new pill to fight the pain

Meanwhile, the Daily Express says a “cheap new super strength” arthritis tablet could bring to relief to millions of sufferers.

The Metro also leads on Worbys, as well as British hopeful Daniel Kaluuya receiving a nod at this year’s Academy Awards.

Lazy lifestyles to cause surge in serious illness

The Times says a study has warned that millions of older people will have at least four diseases within 20 years because of “lazy lifestyles”.

Paradise Papers firm linked to bank accused over terror cash

The Guardian leads on a “Paradise Papers” exclusive and US secretary of state Rex Tillerson saying Russia bears the responsibility for suspected chemical weapons attacks by Syria.

Sturgeon hauls down union flag

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Union flag will be “eradicated” from Scottish Government buildings after the SNP said it should be put up once a year.

front page of the Financial Times UK edition for January 24

An investigation by the Financial Times on the “men-only” Presidents Club charity dinner, which it says was “marred by groping and harassment”, features on the paper’s front page.

Fake news unit to fight web threat

The i reports on the launch of a “fake news unit” in Britain, which will aim to tackle the spread of “disinformation” on the web.

And the Daily Star says soap insiders fear Coronation Street’s “classic charm” is being lost with “gritter plots” being sought by younger cast members.