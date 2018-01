Lava spewing from the Philippines’ most active volcano has flowed nearly two miles from the crater in a dazzling but increasingly dangerous eruption.

Mount Mayon has sent lava up to 2,000ft high at times and its ash plumes stretched up to three miles above the crater.

An explosion from the crater at nightfall onTuesday was capped by one of the most massive lava displays since Mayon started erupting more than a week ago (AP/Dan Amaranto)

Authorities expanded the no-go zone to five miles from the crater (AP/Earl Recamunda)

At least 56,000 people were taking shelter in 46 evacuation camps (AP/Dan Amaranto)

Residents watch from Legazpi city, Albay province (AP/Bullit Marquez)

Pyroclastic material cascades down the slopes (AP/Bullit Marquez)

Residents living in the danger zone are moved to safer ground (AP/Bullit Marquez)

More than 30,000 ash masks, along with food, water and medicine, have been sent to the region (AP/Bullit Marquez)

Mayon has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years (AP/Bullit Marquez)

The Philippines has about 22 active volcanoes (AP/Bullit Marquez)

Authorities have warned a violent eruption may occur in hours (AP/Bullit Marquez)