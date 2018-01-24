High winds are causing travel disruption as Storm Georgina batters the UK with gusts of up to 90mph possible.

Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings have been issued for high winds in the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Strathclyde, Tayside, the Highlands and Northern Ireland which are valid until 2pm on Wednesday.

Gusts of 70 to 80mph are likely in northern and western parts of the Highlands and could even reach 90mph around the western isles.

A gust of 60mph was recorded on South Uist overnight, and 54mph at Port Ellen on Islay.

Heavy #rain and squally winds are expected through the morning rush hour, take care and stay #weatherware #StormGeorgina pic.twitter.com/fGfs55ZbvI — Met Office (@metoffice) January 24, 2018

Yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued for northern England, Yorkshire and the Humber, valid until 11am.

Forecasters warn of rain accompanied by strong winds and said that flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, while flooding is also expected on roads.

Some Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services have been cancelled due to the weather while Argyll Ferries said that due to high winds, sailings on the Gourock to Dunoon route may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

A landslide has been reported on the A76 between Kirkconnel and Kelloholm in Dumfries and Galloway and vehicles are being diverted.

Heavy rain is also expected on Wednesday and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood alerts in areas where thawing snow has already led to problems with lying water.

AMBER #Berneray #Leverburgh 24/1 Due to strong winds, the 09:00 ex Berneray & the 10:20 ex Leverburgh have been cancelled. Review @ 1200 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) January 24, 2018

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf warned travel could be disrupted.

Met Office spokesman Alex Burkill said: “Storm Georgina has arrived meaning it’s very windy across much of the UK especially in Scotland.

“We could see gusts of 60, 70mph and up to 80mph and could even get up to around 90mph around the western isles.”