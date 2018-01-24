The new Czech minority government led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has resigned after it failed to win a mandatory confidence vote in Parliament last week.

Mr Babis submitted his resignation to President Milos Zeman on Wednesday.

Mr Zeman, Mr Babis’ ally, immediately asked Mr Babis to try to form a new government again, and said he will swear him in as prime minister in February.

Any new government has to win a parliamentary confidence vote to rule.

Mr Babis’ centrist ANO (YES) movement won October’s Czech parliamentary election with 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house.

But no other parliamentary party agreed to create a majority coalition government with ANO because they consider Mr Babis unsuitable due to fraud charges linked to EU subsidies he faces.

Mr Babis has already acknowledged the next government might not include him.