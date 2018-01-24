Brexit has turned out “less badly” than feared, David Cameron has said.
In unguarded comments caught on camera, the former prime minister said it was a “mistake” to leave the European Union but it was “not a disaster”.
Mr Cameron was talking to steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal at the World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort Davos.
In footage highlighted by Channel 5 News, Mr Cameron was asked about Brexit.
He said it was “frustrating” and “as I keep saying, it’s a mistake, not a disaster”.
“It’s turned out less badly than we first thought.”
But “it’s still going to be difficult”, he added.
