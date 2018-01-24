The Duchess of Cambridge met academics at the innovative King’s College London’s Maurice Wohl Clinical Neuroscience Institute and learned about the long lasting impact untreated mental health problems in new mothers can have on the family.

The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at King’s College London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, visited a laboratory at the institute and received a briefing on its work in perinatal research.

The Duchess of Cambridge tours a laboratory during her visit (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Kate (centre) speaks to academics working in perinatal research (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

The Duchess speaks to Professor Carmine Pariante head of Biological Psychiatry (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Kate talking in a laboratory (Jack Hill/The Times/PA)

Kate later visited the Perinatal Service in the Mother and Baby unit at Bethlem Royal Hospital.

Kate during her visit to the Perinatal Service (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Duchess speaks to a patient during her visit (Hannah McKay/PA)

The Duchess speaks to patient, Esther, and her son Nehemiah, at the Mother and Baby unit (Hannah McKay/PA)

Meanwhile, across the country, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also needed their umbrellas, on a tour of Cheshire.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall out and about (Phil Noble/PA)

Camilla was meeting HMP Styal inmates benefiting from work-based training and education programmes.

Camilla speaks to kitchen staff during her visit to The Clink restaurant at HMP Styal in Wilmslow (Phil Noble/PA)

Camilla (right) speaks to diners at the restaurant (Phil Noble/PA)