Thieves have stolen 1,400 Oliver Bonas designer dresses from a lorry.

Kent Police is investigating the theft which took place while the lorry was parked at Asda in Gravesend between 10pm on January 17 and 5am on January 18.

The identical navy dresses, which come in a “dobby print” in sizes six to 18, have a white and grey geometric pattern with a sash belt and buttons on the back.

Designers dresses reported stolen from lorry in #Gravesend – did you see anything? https://t.co/9UFyGWyKgC pic.twitter.com/iBnaMFSeWB — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) January 24, 2018

It is not known how much the dresses cost, but the retail chain’s clothing ranges from between £50 and £130 an item, according to its website.

A car was spotted near the lorry at around 2am, a force spokesman said.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to call police.