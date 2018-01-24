Here is a transcript of the 999 call following the alleged terror attack outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, north London.

Caller (C): He’s breathing, he just dropped on the floor, he hit his head. He’s very old as well.

Operator (O): is he conscious?

C: He’s not conscious, he’s not. He’s breathing, he’s moving around a little bit.

O: He’s moving around, all right OK. What’s the address of the emergency please?

C: Whadcoat Street, N4

O: Whadcoat Street? Do you know how that’s spelt

C: W-H-A-D-C-O-A-T

O: And that’s N4 you said, yeah?

C: N4, yeah

O: Whereabouts on Whadcoat Street are you?

C: Right there, literally at the start of Whadcoat Street

O: So what’s that a junction with, what’s the road there?

C: It’s a dead road, so as soon as you’re on the main road you can see us

O: So are you by Green Road, are you?

C: Yeah right there, Whadcoat Street

O: What’s the phone number you’re calling from in case we’re cut off?

C: 075-

*muffled shouting in background and car horns*

O: Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello? Hello?

C: Hello? Mate someone’s just come with a big van and run over a whole load of people.

O: Sorry, say that again?

C: On Whadcoat Street.

O: On Whadcoat Street? What happened?

C: Yeah, yeah man. He run over a lot of people, a lot of people have died.

O: A van?

C: A big van. He’s just run over everyone. When I was calling you for the ambulance, he’s just turned and run over everyone.