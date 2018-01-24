Even smoking just one cigarette a day is linked to major risk of heart problems, a new study suggests.

Researchers said there is “no safe level” of smoking as they urged smokers to quit instead of “cutting down”.

Their study found that smoking one cigarette a day was associated with at least a 48% increased risk of coronary heart disease (CHD) in men.

It was also linked to at least a 57% increased risk of CHD for women.

And both men and women who smoke just one cigarette a day have a 30% increased risk of stroke.

“Giving up smoking for good” – it can sound pretty daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. If you’re ready to go #Smokefree, we’re here to help. Visit https://t.co/V7kQeYDVyl to find all the free support available. pic.twitter.com/TtcijTaGlA — Livewell Southwest (@livewellsw) January 24, 2018

Experts, led by researchers from the UCL Cancer Institute at University College London, analysed the results of 141 studies and estimated the relative risks for smoking one, five or 20 cigarettes per day.

They found that among men, half of the risk associated with smoking a pack of 20 comes from just the first cigarette.

In women, a single cigarette accounted for about a third of the risk associated with one pack.

Quitting smoking is the best thing you’ll ever do for your health, your family and your wallet! So this January, join the millions who’ve already gone #Smokefree. Visit https://t.co/gTibsFq19x for all the free support available pic.twitter.com/rfGzyIevAK — NHS Salford CCG (@SalfordCCG) January 24, 2018

Their study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), concludes that smoking one cigarette a day carries a higher risk than expected for CHD or stroke.

Instead of trying to cut down, smokers should aim to quit, they said.

“Smoking only about one cigarette per day carries a risk of developing coronary heart disease and stroke much greater than expected: around half that for people who smoke 20 per day,” the authors wrote.

“No safe level of smoking exists for cardiovascular disease.

“Smokers should aim to quit instead of cutting down to significantly reduce their risk of these two common major disorders.”