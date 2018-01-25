A scandal surrounding a men-only fundraising dinner dominates the front pages on Thursday.

The Presidents Club charity became the centre of controversy and announced it would close following allegations that hostesses were groped at its annual gala.

The Financial Times, which first ran claims from an undercover reporter on its front page on Wednesday, reports on “a day which saw (the charity) denounced in parliament”.

It says the club was “disavowed” by the charities it supported, with Great Ormond Street Hospital announcing it would hand back its donations, and reports that one of the club’s joint chairs, David Meller, had resigned as a non-executive director at the Department for Education.

The Daily Telegraph also leads on the story, and reports that families and children minister Nadhim Zahawi was summoned to Downing Street and ordered to explain his attendance at the event.

The Times says the minister was reprimanded by the chief whip for attending, but “clung on to his job”.

The paper also says that Theresa May will target gagging orders preventing women from reporting sexual harassment as more hostesses, who it reports had been made to sign confidentiality agreements, came forward with allegations.

The Sun runs with the headline “Sleaze Ball”, and reports that a Labour MP has demanded a police probe into the event, while the i says the “financial elite” were left “shaken” by the accusations.

The Guardian reports that guests of the event “rushed to distance themselves” from the charity gala as beneficiaries vowed to hand back donations.

And the Metro carries a picture said to show a guest shaking hands with one of the hostesses, alongside the headline: “Sexists & the City”.

Away from the Presidents Club controversy, a scientific breakthrough with the cloning of two macaque monkeys also features prominently on the fronts.

The Daily Mail says scientists believe they have “cleared the final barrier” to human cloning, after they used the technique that led to Dolly the sheep to create a pair of identical macaques.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports on Grenfell’s “miracle baby” as a woman who was pregnant when she escaped the inferno shows off her new arrival, while the Daily Express says research suggests curry spice curcumin could help stop the onset of dementia.