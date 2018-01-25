A British national has died in Argentina, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed.

It is understood the body of a man was discovered by the Argentine police on a hiking trail near the city of Ushuaia.

It is close to the Martial mountain range in Tierra del Fuego province in the far south of the country.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Argentina, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

With identification yet to take place, it is believed the man may have fallen.