A train has derailed in northern Italy, killing at least two people, seriously injuring 10 and trapping others heading into Milan at the start of the work day.

The Trenord commuter service derailed at Pioltello Limito station on the outskirts of the city, halting train traffic into and out of Italy’s financial capital for hours.

Firefighters help a woman out of a carriage (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Ansa/AP)

At least two main cars peeled off the rails but were still standing, albeit at an angle. Rescue crews gingerly climbed through them helping passengers escape.

Police confirmed at least two people were killed, 10 were seriously injured and dozens more slightly hurt.

The train was heading from Cremona into Milan’s Garibaldi station.

An aerial view shows the derailed train at Pioltello Limito station (Vigili del Fuoco/AP)

It was the latest incident involving Italy’s ageing rail system. In 2016, 23 people were killed when two trains collided on a single track in an olive grove in Puglia, south-eastern Italy.

In 2009, 32 people were killed when a freight train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed and exploded in Viareggio, Tuscany.