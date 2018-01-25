A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found with serious injuries died.

Officers were called to a property in Cinder Bank, Netherton, Dudley, just after 8.15pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with head injuries. He is in a stable condition.

Police said ambulance crews attended but could not save the woman, who was believed to have been in her 40s, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Joyce, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of this inquiry, but at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.

“The couple are believed to be known to each other and we are working to establish what has led to this tragic outcome.”

Mr Joyce said the woman’s family are being supported by liaison officers.