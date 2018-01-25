Donald Trump is set to visit the UK later this year, Downing Street said after talks between the US President and Prime Minister Theresa May.

The two leaders asked officials to work together on finalising the details of the visit during talks at the World Economic Forum in Swiss ski resort Davos.

During their talks Mrs May also raised the issue of aircraft manufacturer Bombardier which has a major plant in Northern Ireland and is at the centre of a US trade dispute.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The two leaders began by discussing Bombardier, with the PM reiterating the importance of the company’s jobs in Northern Ireland.”

Their talks also took in the Middle East and Brexit, Downing Street said.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May meet in Davos (Evan Vucci/AP)

“The two leaders reiterated their desire for a strong trading relationship post-Brexit, which would be in the interests of both countries,” the spokesman said.

“The PM and President concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the President to the UK later this year.”