Nasa has honoured the seven astronauts killed aboard shuttle Columbia 15 years ago, with a special musical tribute by the son of Israel’s first astronaut.

Singer and songwriter Tal Ramon travelled from Israel for Thursday’s ceremony at Kennedy Space Centre.

It was just his second trip back since his father was killed on February 1 2003.

Seven hills where NASA’s rover Spirit spent several years exploring the Martian terrain are named in remembrance of the final crew of Space Shuttle Columbia. https://t.co/J1Dvr60yzV #NASARemembers pic.twitter.com/2OrGPvz9FF — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) January 25, 2018

All seven astronauts, including Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, died when Columbia shattered in the skies over Texas, just minutes before a Florida touchdown.

Mr Ramon performed two of his own songs.

Today, #NASARemembers and pays tribute to the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia, as well as other colleagues who gave their lives while furthering the cause of exploration and discovery: https://t.co/hONtB1pgRN pic.twitter.com/rkG8RJNTxf — NASA (@NASA) January 25, 2018

He later joined relatives of other astronauts killed over the decades, placing yellow, orange and pink roses at the Space Mirror Memorial. In all, 24 names are engraved in the large granite monument.