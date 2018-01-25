The mother of a 22-month-old girl at the centre of a murder probe after she died from unexplained injuries said her “world has been torn apart”.

Ella-Rose Clover was rushed by ambulance on Sunday afternoon from Somerton Avenue, in Wythenshawe, Manchester, to hospital after reports she was having a medical episode.

Medics could not save her life after her arrival and she was pronounced dead.

The mother of toddler Ella-Rose Clover who died in Wythenshawe has paid tribute to her little girl https://t.co/dy4aCCteeL pic.twitter.com/p35A35pFLT — G M Police (@gmpolice) January 25, 2018

A post mortem examination revealed Ella had unexplained injuries and detectives have now launched an investigation into her death.

A man, aged 28, and a woman, 34, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody for questioning, said Greater Manchester Police.

In a tribute to Ella, her mother Pagan Clover said: “Mine, my family and friends’ world has been torn apart by the loss of our beautiful Ella-Rose.

“Ella was the funniest, cheekiest and most lovable little girl and none of our lives will ever be the same again.

“We are broken beyond words and would ask that our privacy is respected at this most difficult time and we are allowed to grieve in peace.”