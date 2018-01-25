A British tourist who died in Argentina has been named as David Minn.

The local civil defence said the 24-year-old’s body was discovered on a mountainous hiking trail near the city of Ushuaia, close to the Esmeralda Lagoon.

Defensa Civil Ushuaia said it was an area popular with tourists, and it is believed Mr Minn may have fallen.

The region is close to the Martial mountain range in Tierra del Fuego province in the far south of the country.

The Martial mountains in Tierra del Fuego (Google Maps)

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who sadly died in Argentina, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”