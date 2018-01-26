A woman has been charged with the murder of a 23-month-old boy.

James Chilvers was found with multiple stab wounds when police were called to a domestic incident at a semi-detached house in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester just after midnight on August 27 last year.

James was discovered in the empty property in Beaford Road after a man and woman had earlier left the address and gone to hospital.

Magdalena Lesicka, 31, of Beaford Road, Wythenshawe, is accused of murder and will appear from custody at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Following the toddler’s death, Greater Manchester Police referred themselves to the police watchdog after it was revealed that officers had been called to a similar reported domestic incident at the same address more than 24 hours earlier.