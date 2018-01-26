A £100,000 reward is being offered for information to locate the body of a young mother who disappeared in Coventry in 1991.

Nicola Payne, then aged 18, was last seen as she walked to her parents’ home across waste ground in the Wood End area of the city on December 14, 1991.

The latest in a series of searches is currently taking place at Coventry’s Coombe Country Park, including the use of ground-penetrating radar by private company Specialist Group International.

Police officers search an area of Coombe Country Park (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police search teams scoured the same area in November 2016 after receiving “credible” new information concerning the sighting of two men in the area on the day Nicola disappeared.

Nicola’s family have previously offered a £30,000 reward for information, and the latest reward is reported to have been offered by an anonymous funder.

West Midlands Police has said the inquiry into Nicola’s disappearance is subject to continual review.

The force said in a statement: “We are committed as ever to investigate any new information to bring closure for her family.

“Searches being carried at Coombe Lake are taking place as part of a review of work already done and are not in response to any new information.”