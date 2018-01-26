A proposed deal has been agreed on pay, pensions and hours for Royal Mail workers after weeks of negotiations.

The Communication Workers Union had planned to take strike action before Christmas but, it was halted after a legal challenge from the company.

🎹 Friends and supporters, please take your seats. Introducing #PowerOfTheUnion 💪 We have reached a negotiators agreement with Royal Mail Group. Our executive will meet on 30/31 Jan #TheCWU How did we do @ManUtd? #MUFC 😉 pic.twitter.com/kr1g8NcJpk — The CWU (@CWUnews) January 26, 2018

The two sides have since held extensive talks, and said in a joint statement: “Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union (CWU) are pleased to announce that the negotiators have finalised the details of a proposed agreement covering the matters under discussion which include pensions, pay, the shorter working week, culture and operational changes.

“The proposed agreement will now be considered by the CWU’s Postal Executive Committee next week. A further announcement with the details of the final agreement will be made in due course.

“Ratification of the final agreement will be subject to a ballot of CWU members and approval by the Royal Mail plc Board.”