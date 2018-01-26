A hit-and-run motorist has been jailed for eight years after he killed a 16-year-old boy who was described by his family as “one in a million”.

Thomas Edwards sustained a serious head injury when he was struck by a black Audi car driven by Patrick Smeda, 34, in Mossley Hill Drive near Sefton Park, Liverpool.

Police arrested Smeda, of Alderson Road, Wavertree, three days after the collision on the early evening of November 13.

On Friday, the defendant was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

Following sentencing, Detective Inspector Steve McGrath, of Merseyside Police, said: “A number of witnesses came forward to say they had seen Smeda driving dangerously and at speed in the moments before the collision.

“I hope his sentence gives him time to reflect on the consequences of his actions – not only on Thomas’s family but his own family as well.

“Although no sentence, however long, can ever bring Thomas back, I hope it gives his family some sense of closure and allows them to instead reflect on the love and happiness their son and brother brought them.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Thomas’s family for the courage and dignity they have shown throughout this process, and also to the team of officers who brought Smeda to justice so swiftly.”

Following the teenager’s death, his parents Mark and Sharron said: “Thomas was a lovely, polite, caring young man who was one in a million. He was a loving brother to his three sisters, we couldn’t have asked for a better son. He made us proud every day.

“He was so excited to become an uncle for the first time, he’s already got a gift ready for when she arrives, but now he’ll never have the opportunity to meet his niece.

“Thomas had a big group of friends and was always there if ever they needed him. He had a massive heart and a smile that could brighten up any room. Thomas has touched the hearts of so many and will be massively missed.”