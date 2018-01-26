A jeweller was murdered after being abducted as he made his way home from work, police have said.

Detectives believe Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was bundled into a vehicle in Leicester on Wednesday night in the Belgrave Road area of the city.

The businessman’s body was found on Thursday morning in Stoughton, near Leicester, after he was reported missing.

Officers have released CCTV footage of the victim as he left his shop between 7.30pm and 8pm.

Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Mr Jogiya took the same route home every evening at around 8pm.

“He crossed Belgrave Road, heading towards Brandon Street.

“This (CCTV) shows his movements just before he was taken, the last moments before his life changed and the sequence of events that would lead to his death began.”

Appealing for sightings of vehicles being driven slowly or suspiciously, the officer added: “We also still want to hear from anyone who was using Gaulby Lane or Houghton Lane in Stoughton between 7pm on Wednesday evening and 10am on Thursday morning.

“Did you see anything unusual? No matter how small it may seem, it may be key in this investigation.

“If you have dashcam footage, or any mobile images, we want to see it. It might hold vital information to find those responsible for the death.”