More Britons favour a second referendum on European Union membership than oppose another vote, a poll suggests.

A total of 47% of respondents favour having a final say on Brexit once the terms of withdrawal are known, while 34% are against reopening the question, according to the ICM poll for the Guardian.

Excluding the 19% who do not have a view, it gives a 16-point lead in favour of a second referendum.

Unless there is a change of heart among our British friends, #Brexit will become a reality – with all its negative consequences – March next year. We, here on the continent, haven’t had a change of heart. Our hearts are still open for you. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) January 16, 2018

It comes after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage suggested he was “maybe” coming around to the idea of having a second referendum on EU membership to settle the issue.

Senior EU figures such as European Council president Donald Tusk have also made clear that Brussels was still open to the UK staying in the union.

Overall, the survey found that 51% were now in favour of staying in the EU while 49% would vote to confirm June 2016’s Leave vote.

– ICM polled 5,075 people in a representative sample in mid-January.