Seventy people were led to safety after they were left trapped by a huge flood in London.

Fire crews used rescue boats to evacuate those stranded by the flooding on King Street in Hammersmith on Friday night.

A burst water main caused streams of water to flow down the road, as people reported being stuck in restaurants or cars.

Water levels rose to nearly 20 inches in places, with flooding stretching across an area of about 650 metres by 100 metres.

London Fire Brigade said it had sent 49 firefighters to the scene, and had evacuated seven people from their homes. About 70 people were led to safety and a further 34 escorted from the area.

Station manager Paul Fitzgerald said: “Fire crews used boats to assist people who needed to leave their homes, although the majority of residents were able to stay in their property.

“Around 270 sandbags were provided to help stop water from entering buildings.

“Crews pumped water away and Thames Water was on the scene investigating.

“People were advised to avoid the area as a number of road closures were in place and Ravenscourt Park Tube station was closed.”

Pictures posted on social media showed murky water filling the street.

One man wrote on Twitter: “@thameswater Please rescue us. We are stuck in a restaurant – pho district and can’t step out. The water is freezing.”

Another wrote: “Burst water main causing chaos in King Street, Hammersmith..somewhat stuck as my car is there.”

Thames Water said at the time it was working to fix the “major burst”, adding: “We are sorry, and working to resolve the situation as quickly as we can. We are aware some customers are without water or have low pressure. We will post updates as we have them.”

It was later reported that the flow of water from the burst main had slowed, and that flood waters had receded.

The fire service said it was called at 8.15pm, with four rescue units equipped with boats sent to the scene, with flooding cleared by about 2am.