At least 17 people have been killed and 110 wounded in a suicide car bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul, officials say.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital.

He detonated his explosives at a second check point, Mr Rahimi said.

#BREAKING: #Kabul suicide blast today happened 400 metres away from Indian Consulate in the city. Staff seems to be okay. EU and Swedish missions also in the area. Tragic news of at least 19 killed and more than 60 injured in the latest terror attack. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/VpuxwuabtD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 27, 2018

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.