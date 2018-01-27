Two major search operations have been launched for three hillwalkers missing overnight in “challenging” conditions.

A 65-year-old man was reported missing at 7.30pm on Friday after failing to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams were called out alongside the Coastguard Rescue 951 helicopter, but faced what were described as “challenging conditions up high”.

CALLOUT update. Rescue helicopter beaten back by blizzards and cloud. Team members continuing to deploy on foot. @AberdeenMRT now deploying too. pic.twitter.com/XRWOdN9vOP — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) January 26, 2018

The helicopter was hampered by blizzards and cloud, but a search on foot was mounted overnight and reconvened at first light on Saturday.

A search is also under way for two male hikers aged 42 and 47 after they failed to return from a walk in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire.

The pair were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday with mountain rescue and police teams continuing to search on Saturday.