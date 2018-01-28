Searches have resumed for a hill walker who has been missing for two nights in bad conditions.

Mountain rescue teams were called out on Friday evening to try and trace a 65-year-old man who failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

Team members struggling with the weather conditions last night. Exceptionally challenging and almost impossible to travel at times. pic.twitter.com/Rdxtb5jvX6 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) January 27, 2018

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue teams and the Coastguard Rescue 951 helicopter have faced blizzards and gusts of up to 100mph in their efforts to locate the man.

Searches were stood down overnight and resumed at first light.

Two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire on Saturday.

The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.