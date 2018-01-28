More than 80 people are involved in a major search for a hill walker who has been missing for two nights in bad conditions.

Searches resumed on Sunday morning for a 65-year-old man who failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire.

Mountain rescue teams were called out on Friday evening but the search has been hampered by blizzards and gusts of up to 100mph.

Team members struggling with the weather conditions last night. Exceptionally challenging and almost impossible to travel at times. pic.twitter.com/Rdxtb5jvX6 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) January 27, 2018

Braemar and Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Teams have been joined by colleagues from the RAF and Tayside teams along with search and rescue dogs and a rescue helicopter.

Two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire on Saturday.

The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.