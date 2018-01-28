A woman has died in a house fire which is being investigated by police.

Officers were called by the fire service at around 8.15am on Sunday to reports that a blaze had occurred at a house on Priory Road in Sale, Trafford, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

A woman’s body was found during a search of the property.

A joint investigation has been launched after a fatal house fire in #Trafford this morning. https://t.co/mWK0h6guV3 pic.twitter.com/4EXqhpMOyd — G M Police (@gmpolice) January 28, 2018

GMP said an investigation into how the fire started is ongoing with Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.

Police said the woman’s next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Gwynn Dodd, from GMP, said: “It’s extremely sad that we’ve had to inform someone’s family that their loved one has died this morning – our thoughts and specialist support remain with them as they deal with the tragic news.

We were called this morning to a house fire in Sale where a lady has sadly lost her life. Read more here: https://t.co/bpA2Pwgrv9 https://t.co/yOXWH3UT0s — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) January 28, 2018

“It is still very early stages for the investigation, but we’re acting quickly with our fire service colleagues to find out exactly what has happened.

“I want to encourage anyone who saw something or anyone who has information to contact us at their earliest opportunity.”

Damian O’Rourke, area manager for Trafford and Salford at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our firefighters were on the scene within minutes and wearing breathing apparatus went into the house to extinguish the fire and look for any casualties.

“A joint investigation with the police has begun to determine the cause of the fire.”

Anyone with information are asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.