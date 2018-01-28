Searchers looking for a hill walker missing for two nights in bad conditions have found a body.

More than 80 people were involved in the operation to try and trace a 65-year-old man who failed to return from a walk on Lochnagar, a mountain near Braemar in Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

In respect of the search for a missing hillwalker in Lochnagar, Police Scotland can confirm that about 1200 hours today, Sunday 27 January 2018, a body was found which is believed to be that of the missing person.https://t.co/F9DjrD1bLR — NorthEastPolice (@NorthEPolice) January 28, 2018

Police Scotland said the body, discovered at about midday on Sunday, is believed to be that of the missing man, who has not yet been identified.

Inspector Darren Bruce, of the South Aberdeenshire command area, said: “Trained mountain rescue teams have worked tirelessly and in extremely difficult conditions this weekend.

“It is sad to learn that someone has succumbed to the elements. Our thoughts are with family and friends at this time.”

Team members struggling with the weather conditions last night. Exceptionally challenging and almost impossible to travel at times. pic.twitter.com/Rdxtb5jvX6 — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) January 27, 2018



Rescue teams were called out on Friday evening but the search was hampered by blizzards and wind gusts of up to 100mph.

Two other missing hillwalkers were found safe in the Glen Tilt area, near Blair Atholl, Perthshire on Saturday.

The pair, aged 42 and 47, were reported missing at 8.50pm on Friday, but were traced safely by the coastguard search and rescue helicopter.