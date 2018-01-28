A man arrested under the Terrorism Act after an explosion in Belfast has been released.

The 32-year-old was detained after a blast in east Belfast on Friday night.

No-one was injured in the small explosion at the back of a property in the Fraser Pass area.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

On Saturday he was rearrested under the Terrorism Act.

On Sunday the man was released unconditionally.